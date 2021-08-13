Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.69.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $300,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,684.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDOC traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

