Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after buying an additional 341,076 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $498.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,614. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $490.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

