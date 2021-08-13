Seelaus Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 54,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.31. 594,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.72. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.
In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.
The Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
