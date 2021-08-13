Seelaus Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 54,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.31. 594,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.72. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

