Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SEER traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,411. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23. Seer has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $86.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEER. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

