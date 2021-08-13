Seigniorage Shares Trading 6.4% Higher This Week (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $761,808.75 and approximately $125,307.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00047312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00143633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00152528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,127.99 or 0.99804738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.81 or 0.00865052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

