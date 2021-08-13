Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Lowered to Hold at Truist Securities

Truist Securities cut shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $14.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Interior Concepts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lowered Select Interior Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Select Interior Concepts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIC opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Select Interior Concepts has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $363.15 million, a P/E ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 2.53.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 10,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.