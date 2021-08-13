Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SELB stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.32. 1,030,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,350. The stock has a market cap of $489.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.97. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SELB shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 12,500 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.