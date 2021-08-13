SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 2,241.14% and a negative return on equity of 107.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ SNES remained flat at $$1.54 during trading hours on Friday. 154,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 31.66 and a current ratio of 33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

