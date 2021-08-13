SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 2,241.14% and a negative return on equity of 107.54%.
Shares of NASDAQ SNES remained flat at $$1.54 during trading hours on Friday. 154,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 31.66 and a current ratio of 33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.20.
About SenesTech
