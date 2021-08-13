Sentivate (SNTVT) Tops One Day Volume of $290,817.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $32.28 million and approximately $290,817.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentivate has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00057093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.18 or 0.00900449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00116016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

