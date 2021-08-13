Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:SERA opened at $11.70 on Monday. Sera Prognostics has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $15.50.
About Sera Prognostics
