Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.68

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 211681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SESN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 118.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,503,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,430 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.