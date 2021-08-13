SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Trading Down 3.3%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €9.27 ($10.91) and last traded at €9.59 ($11.28). Approximately 651,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.92 ($11.67).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Baader Bank set a €7.63 ($8.98) price objective on SGL Carbon in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is €8.39. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.89.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

