Shardul Shah Sells 6,859 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shardul Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Shardul Shah sold 121,682 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $9,840,423.34.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $130.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.31 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $135.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth $63,000. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.