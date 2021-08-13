Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ STTK traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $20.58. 105,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,371. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.40 million and a P/E ratio of -8.72.

In other news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 91,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $52,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,688.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,080 shares of company stock worth $5,789,793 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

