Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, July 5th. Cormark raised Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of TSE:SJR.B traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$36.56. 77,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,659. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.24 billion and a PE ratio of 20.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.11. Shaw Communications has a one year low of C$21.50 and a one year high of C$36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.65%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

