Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,676 ($34.96) to GBX 2,751 ($35.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,599.86 ($33.97).

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 3,613 ($47.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,534 ($33.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,253.88.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

