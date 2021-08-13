Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Grows By 492.3%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 492.3% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

4Front Ventures stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 301,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,351. 4Front Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through the following segments: THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. The THC Cannabis segment engages in the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

