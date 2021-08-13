Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Drops By 97.1%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AVVIY stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.66. 55,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aviva has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $12.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Aviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

