Short Interest in BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Grows By 528.3%

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, an increase of 528.3% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BOQI International Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BOQI International Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOQI International Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in BOQI International Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in BOQI International Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIMI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. 3,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20. BOQI International Medical has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. BOQI International Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.37%.

About BOQI International Medical

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

