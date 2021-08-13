Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Decreases By 99.2%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CRRFY remained flat at $$3.94 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,833. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.50. Carrefour has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $4.78.

A number of research firms have commented on CRRFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

