Short Interest in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Increases By 2,350.0%

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 2,350.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

DDF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,626. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0682 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.