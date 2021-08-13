Short Interest in DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Expands By 1,500.0%

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DFDDF remained flat at $$30.98 on Friday. DFDS A/S has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98.
DFDS A/S Company Profile
