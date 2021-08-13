Short Interest in DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Expands By 1,500.0%

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFDDF remained flat at $$30.98 on Friday. DFDS A/S has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98.

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

