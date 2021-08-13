Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Decreases By 99.1%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNBBY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. 21,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,793. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

