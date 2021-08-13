Short Interest in Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Declines By 85.7%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FERL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,994. Fearless Films has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13.

About Fearless Films

Fearless Films, Inc operates as a video production provider. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, soundtracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors, writers, and for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

