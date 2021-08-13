Short Interest in Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Declines By 90.3%

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the July 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fosterville South Exploration stock traded up 0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 1.24. 189,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,358. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.97. Fosterville South Exploration has a twelve month low of 0.70 and a twelve month high of 3.58.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

