Short Interest in Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Declines By 83.3%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IAUGY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729. Insurance Australia Group has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.51.
Insurance Australia Group Company Profile
