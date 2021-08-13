Short Interest in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Drops By 94.1%

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $199,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTRA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 6,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,017. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03. OTR Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.50.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

