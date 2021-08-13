Short Interest in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Declines By 98.2%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the July 15th total of 578,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Weidai stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,712. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14. Weidai has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Weidai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Weidai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Weidai by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Weidai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weidai by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 26,098 shares during the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weidai Ltd. develops software applications for financial services. The company was founded by Hong Yao in February 2010 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

