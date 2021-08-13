ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ShotSpotter in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ShotSpotter’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SSTI. Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ShotSpotter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14. ShotSpotter has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.73 million, a P/E ratio of 383.67, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.34.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

