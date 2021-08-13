ShotSpotter, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ShotSpotter in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ShotSpotter’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SSTI. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ShotSpotter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.73 million, a P/E ratio of 383.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.34. ShotSpotter has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,217,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 68.4% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 3.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,110,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after buying an additional 35,469 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 786,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ShotSpotter by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

