Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

