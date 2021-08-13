SilverCrest Metals Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

