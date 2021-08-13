SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SJMHY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.18. 558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,932. SJM has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00.
About SJM
