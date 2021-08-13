SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SJMHY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.18. 558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,932. SJM has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

