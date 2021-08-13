Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Skanska AB (publ) alerts:

Skanska AB (publ) stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77. Skanska AB has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.