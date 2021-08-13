Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

SKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $927,900. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.95. 22,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,916. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

