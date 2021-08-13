Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $183.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.