SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRU.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$30.43. 199,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,595. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$19.49 and a 52-week high of C$30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.98.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

