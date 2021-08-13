SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s current price.

SRU.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank set a C$30.50 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.46.

Shares of SRU.UN traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$30.45. The company had a trading volume of 121,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,983. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.98. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$19.49 and a 12 month high of C$30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

