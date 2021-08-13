Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.29.

NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.04. 13,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,264. Sonos has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.36.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. Analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $538,872.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock worth $8,331,100 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after buying an additional 5,939,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,968,000 after buying an additional 2,555,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 1,024.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,195 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,811 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 1,397,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,376,000 after purchasing an additional 897,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

