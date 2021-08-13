South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of SJI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.51. 21,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

