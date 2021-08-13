Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Equities research analysts at Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. CX Institutional increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.1% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 22.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.