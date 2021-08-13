S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI opened at $436.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

