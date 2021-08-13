SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Up 1,250.7% in July

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 660,500 shares, a growth of 1,250.7% from the July 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other SPAR Group news, Director Igor Novgorodtsev sold 33,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $53,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,057 shares of company stock valued at $150,154 over the last 90 days. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPAR Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPAR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPAR Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPAR Group by 263.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 36,581 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPAR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of SPAR Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. 108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,646. SPAR Group has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $38.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.