SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Boosted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,042 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,915,000 after buying an additional 110,380 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,064,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,643,000 after purchasing an additional 156,726 shares during the period.

SPYV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 915,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,303. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

