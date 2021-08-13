SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.38. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

