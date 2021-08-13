Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SPPI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 4,475,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $370.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,735 shares of company stock worth $86,828 over the last ninety days. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.