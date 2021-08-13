Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAVE opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

