Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SRC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.46.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.