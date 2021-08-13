Sport and Leisure (SNL) Trading Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. Sport and Leisure has a total market cap of $130.56 million and approximately $575,988.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001320 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000447 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00132024 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

SNL is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken . Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Buying and Selling Sport and Leisure

