Sportcash One Tops One Day Trading Volume of $62,809.00 (SCONEX)

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Sportcash One has a market cap of $268,252.00 and $62,809.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sportcash One coin can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sportcash One has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00046588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00138235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00150605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,305.76 or 0.99719928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.00855506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sportcash One should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sportcash One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

